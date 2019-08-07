Li Jinxing, China most active rights lawyers, has lost his licence to practice law. Photo: Weibo
China strips rights lawyer Li Jinxing of licence over ‘improper’ social media comments
- Li says he will appeal against the decision by authorities in eastern China
Topic | Human rights in China
Lawyer Chen Jiangang (second from left) and his family have fled China for the United States. Photo: Twitter
Chinese rights lawyer Chen Jiangang flees to US to escape ‘persecution’ in China
- Chen says he was told he would ‘disappear’ if he continued to represent the daughter-in-law of jailed former Chinese leader Zhou Yongkang
Topic | Zhou Yongkang
