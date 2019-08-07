Channels

Li Jinxing, China most active rights lawyers, has lost his licence to practice law. Photo: Weibo
Politics

China strips rights lawyer Li Jinxing of licence over ‘improper’ social media comments

  • Li says he will appeal against the decision by authorities in eastern China
Topic |   Human rights in China
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 9:49pm, 7 Aug, 2019

Li Jinxing, China most active rights lawyers, has lost his licence to practice law. Photo: Weibo
Lawyer Chen Jiangang (second from left) and his family have fled China for the United States. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Chinese rights lawyer Chen Jiangang flees to US to escape ‘persecution’ in China

  • Chen says he was told he would ‘disappear’ if he continued to represent the daughter-in-law of jailed former Chinese leader Zhou Yongkang
Topic |   Zhou Yongkang
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 10:51pm, 5 Aug, 2019

Lawyer Chen Jiangang (second from left) and his family have fled China for the United States. Photo: Twitter
