A Huawei smartphone at the International Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US agencies banned from doing business with Huawei and other Chinese tech companies, as Trump administration cites security concerns

  • Crackdown by the White House Office of Management and Budget also targets ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua
  • US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing
Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Updated: 6:27am, 8 Aug, 2019

US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China ‘gratified’ Huawei ban also met with US opposition as tech firms express concerns to Donald Trump

  • US president spoke with CEOs from Cisco, Intel, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Western Digital, and Alphabet at the White House on Monday
  • American leader said last month after meeting Xi Jinping that the restrictions on sales by US to Huawei would be relaxed, although the details still remain unclear
Topic |   US-China tech war
Orange Wang

Updated: 11:59pm, 23 Jul, 2019

