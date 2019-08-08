A Huawei smartphone at the International Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US agencies banned from doing business with Huawei and other Chinese tech companies, as Trump administration cites security concerns
- Crackdown by the White House Office of Management and Budget also targets ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua
- US government fears the companies could divulge US trade secrets and other information to Beijing
US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP
