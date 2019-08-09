Channels

Chun Yeung Street, heart of Hong Kong’s “Little Fujian” community, where shopkeepers say they plan to close early on Sunday when a protest rally is scheduled, in case of skirmishes. Photo: Minnie Chan
Hong Kong police warn North Point violence will not be tolerated

  • Close-knit ‘Little Fujian’ passes on the message to mainland brothers said to be on their way for Sunday protest march
Minnie Chan  

He Huifeng  

Updated: 2:08pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Chun Yeung Street, heart of Hong Kong’s “Little Fujian” community, where shopkeepers say they plan to close early on Sunday when a protest rally is scheduled, in case of skirmishes. Photo: Minnie Chan
Businesses on King’s Road began closing from about 2pm on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rumours of armed gangs heighten North Point tensions after anti-government protesters’ fight with mob

  • Anti-government protesters clashed with men wielding sticks on Monday night
  • Unsubstantiated reports of Fujianese reinforcements coming to settle scores in the area prompt businesses to shut up shop early
Karen Zhang  

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:57am, 7 Aug, 2019

Businesses on King’s Road began closing from about 2pm on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
