Chun Yeung Street, heart of Hong Kong’s “Little Fujian” community, where shopkeepers say they plan to close early on Sunday when a protest rally is scheduled, in case of skirmishes. Photo: Minnie Chan
Hong Kong police warn North Point violence will not be tolerated
- Close-knit ‘Little Fujian’ passes on the message to mainland brothers said to be on their way for Sunday protest march
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Businesses on King’s Road began closing from about 2pm on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rumours of armed gangs heighten North Point tensions after anti-government protesters’ fight with mob
- Anti-government protesters clashed with men wielding sticks on Monday night
- Unsubstantiated reports of Fujianese reinforcements coming to settle scores in the area prompt businesses to shut up shop early
