Multiple sources and internal documents have confirmed that the Chinese government has been placing paid articles in Taiwanese media in an effort to win hearts and minds. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing woos Taiwan hearts and minds with ‘paid’ news
- At least five Taiwanese media groups have been paid by mainland authorities for positive coverage
Cracks are left in the road in Taichung City, in western Taiwan, by Thursday’s earthquake. Photo: Handout
Taiwan rattled by magnitude-6.0 earthquake off northeastern coast
- Quake near northeastern county of Yilan shakes buildings in Taipei
- Power cut for thousands of buildings and rail travel disrupted
