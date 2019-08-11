Beijing is not allowing individual travellers from 47 mainland cities to visit Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
What will Beijing do next to squeeze Taiwan in the run-up to the presidential election?
- Mainland China has a number of cards it can play to try to influence the island but they risk undermining its interests
Multiple sources and internal documents have confirmed that the Chinese government has been placing paid articles in Taiwanese media in an effort to win hearts and minds. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing tries to woo Taiwan hearts and minds with ‘paid’ news
- At least five Taiwanese media groups have been paid by mainland authorities for positive coverage
