Beijing is not allowing individual travellers from 47 mainland cities to visit Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

What will Beijing do next to squeeze Taiwan in the run-up to the presidential election?

  • Mainland China has a number of cards it can play to try to influence the island but they risk undermining its interests
Topic |   Tsai Ing-wen
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 12:30pm, 11 Aug, 2019

Beijing is not allowing individual travellers from 47 mainland cities to visit Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Multiple sources and internal documents have confirmed that the Chinese government has been placing paid articles in Taiwanese media in an effort to win hearts and minds. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Beijing tries to woo Taiwan hearts and minds with ‘paid’ news

  • At least five Taiwanese media groups have been paid by mainland authorities for positive coverage
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:05pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Multiple sources and internal documents have confirmed that the Chinese government has been placing paid articles in Taiwanese media in an effort to win hearts and minds. Photo: Xinhua
