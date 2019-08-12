Channels

Cathay Pacific moved over the weekend to comply with new orders from China’s aviation authority. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Cathay Pacific threatens staff with sack as shares plummet after Beijing stance on Hong Kong protests

  • Chief executive Rupert Hogg says staff who ‘support or participate in illegal protests’ would face disciplinary action that ‘may include termination of employment’
  • Airline’s shares down 4.37 per cent on Monday morning to lowest level in 10 years, despite it complying with orders on Friday from China’s aviation authority
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Louise Moon  

Updated: 1:16pm, 12 Aug, 2019

A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Transport

Aviation regulator’s measures could threaten Cathay Pacific’s access to the lucrative mainland Chinese market, and the airline is moving fast to limit the damage

  • One-fifth of all Cathay’s flights serve mainland and, combined with Hong Kong, China constitutes half of airline’s total revenue
  • With China set to overtake the United States as world’s biggest aviation market, Cathay has little incentive to reduce its activities there
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 8:07am, 12 Aug, 2019

