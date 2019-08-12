Channels

Riot police run towards anti-government protesters in Sham Shui Po during another day of clashes on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Beijing warns of ‘signs of terrorism’ in violent unrest in Hong Kong

  • China’s top policy office on the city reiterates support for police, saying a ‘critical moment’ had been reached
  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also vows to crack down on violent crime with ‘iron fist’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 4:53pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Anti-government protesters filled parts of the airport on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Flights out of Hong Kong International Airport cancelled as anti-government protesters occupy terminal building

  • Demonstrators don eye patches at Lantau Island hub, one of the world’s busiest international airports, in anger that a girl allegedly shot with a police beanbag round could lose an eye
  • Sit-in comes after night of escalated violence inside subway stations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Athena Chan  

Sum Lok-kei  

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 4:52pm, 12 Aug, 2019

