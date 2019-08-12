Riot police run towards anti-government protesters in Sham Shui Po during another day of clashes on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Beijing warns of ‘signs of terrorism’ in violent unrest in Hong Kong
- China’s top policy office on the city reiterates support for police, saying a ‘critical moment’ had been reached
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also vows to crack down on violent crime with ‘iron fist’
Anti-government protesters filled parts of the airport on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Flights out of Hong Kong International Airport cancelled as anti-government protesters occupy terminal building
- Demonstrators don eye patches at Lantau Island hub, one of the world’s busiest international airports, in anger that a girl allegedly shot with a police beanbag round could lose an eye
- Sit-in comes after night of escalated violence inside subway stations
