Tear gas is deployed against anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on the weekend. A Taiwan politician has been accused of breaching the self-ruled island’s national security laws by calling for donations of supplies for the demonstrators. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Support for Hong Kong protesters lands Taiwan politician in hot water

  • Facebook post by pro-independence councillor referred to police by political rival
  • Donations of supplies may be in breach of self-ruled island’s national security laws
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Anti-government protesters filled parts of the airport on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Flights out of Hong Kong International Airport cancelled as anti-government protesters occupy terminal building

  • Demonstrators don eye patches at Lantau Island hub, one of the world’s busiest international airports, in anger that a girl allegedly shot with a police beanbag round could lose an eye
  • Sit-in comes after night of escalated violence inside subway stations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Athena Chan  

Sum Lok-kei  

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 5:48pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Anti-government protesters filled parts of the airport on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
