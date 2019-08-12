Tear gas is deployed against anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on the weekend. A Taiwan politician has been accused of breaching the self-ruled island’s national security laws by calling for donations of supplies for the demonstrators. Photo: Felix Wong
Support for Hong Kong protesters lands Taiwan politician in hot water
- Facebook post by pro-independence councillor referred to police by political rival
- Donations of supplies may be in breach of self-ruled island’s national security laws
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters filled parts of the airport on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Flights out of Hong Kong International Airport cancelled as anti-government protesters occupy terminal building
- Demonstrators don eye patches at Lantau Island hub, one of the world’s busiest international airports, in anger that a girl allegedly shot with a police beanbag round could lose an eye
- Sit-in comes after night of escalated violence inside subway stations
