Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Global Times reporter Fu Guohao was tied up protesters at Hong Kong airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong airport attacks trigger nationalist frenzy in mainland China

  • Tuesday night’s attack prompt widespread outrage on social media
  • State media leads way with praise for the two injured men, but some commentators also criticise central government for perceived failure to take tougher action
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 9:58pm, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Global Times reporter Fu Guohao was tied up protesters at Hong Kong airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.