Liu Xiaoming, China's Ambassador to the UK, said the Basic Law allowed for military intervention. Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese diplomats warn Beijing ‘won’t sit on its hands’ if Hong Kong spirals out of control

  • Ambassadors to Britain and Germany say central government will be forced to act if crisis deepens and point to Basic Law’s provisions for military intervention
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 9:42pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Tear gas is fired at anti-government demonstrators during a clash in Yuen Long last month. The protests are in their tenth week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Beijing unlikely to intervene in Hong Kong but police under pressure to end protests, analysts say

  • Central government’s warning about ‘signs of terrorism’ in escalating violence ‘provides cover for local authorities to continue on path they are on’
  • Unless the city asks for help, Beijing is bound by law and cannot step in
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Echo Xie  

Updated: 5:28am, 14 Aug, 2019

