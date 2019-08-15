Liu Xiaoming, China's Ambassador to the UK, said the Basic Law allowed for military intervention. Photo: Handout
Chinese diplomats warn Beijing ‘won’t sit on its hands’ if Hong Kong spirals out of control
- Ambassadors to Britain and Germany say central government will be forced to act if crisis deepens and point to Basic Law’s provisions for military intervention
Tear gas is fired at anti-government demonstrators during a clash in Yuen Long last month. The protests are in their tenth week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing unlikely to intervene in Hong Kong but police under pressure to end protests, analysts say
- Central government’s warning about ‘signs of terrorism’ in escalating violence ‘provides cover for local authorities to continue on path they are on’
- Unless the city asks for help, Beijing is bound by law and cannot step in
