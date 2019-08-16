A high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China hails ‘success at this stage’ of Xinjiang internment camps in countering terrorism
- Third white paper in five months on controversial policies in the region says there have been no terror attacks for three years as a result of programme
- It also repeats claim that ‘most’ people have been released after completing training, without giving numbers, in latest response to international criticism
Topic | Xinjiang
Elnigar Iltebir (left) and her sister Eldidar attend a protest rally at the Chinese embassy in Washington on July 7, 2009. Photo: Washington Post
White House appoints Uygur-American Elnigar Iltebir to top China policy advisory job
- Appointment is a ‘poke in the eye’ to Beijing and could signal a stronger focus on human rights in Washington, analysts say
Topic | US-China relations
