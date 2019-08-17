Activist Serikjan Bilash speaks to a crowd of Kazakhs at a restaurant in Almaty, Kazakhstan in March 2018. Photo: AP
Serikjan Bilash, fiery critic of Xinjiang crackdown, spared jail in Kazakhstan but must end anti-China activism
- Activist unexpectedly freed as public and international pressure over his case mounted
- Bilash says he ‘had no choice’ but to take plea deal to avoid spending seven years behind bars
Topic | Xinjiang
A high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China hails ‘success at this stage’ of Xinjiang internment camps in countering terrorism
- Third white paper in five months on controversial policies in the region says there have been no terror attacks for three years as a result of programme
- It also repeats claim that ‘most’ people have been released after completing training, without giving numbers, in latest response to international criticism
