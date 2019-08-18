Increasing numbers of Hongkongers are looking at Taipei and other places in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong protests see sharp rise in number of residents wanting to move to Taiwan
- Island’s immigration authorities try to speed up processing of applications after seeing 45 per cent increase in June and July
- Concerns for Hong Kong’s future prompt residents to look to self-ruled democracy as a place to work or study
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa on Wednesday at the Our Hong Kong Foundation in Admiralty. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa accuses the United States and Taiwan of orchestrating ‘well-organised’ recent protests
- City’s first chief executive reiterates support for Hong Kong police and says there can be no compromise with those who challenge Beijing
- ‘We have reasons to believe there were masterminds behind the storm,’ he adds
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
