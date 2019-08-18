Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Increasing numbers of Hongkongers are looking at Taipei and other places in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Hong Kong protests see sharp rise in number of residents wanting to move to Taiwan

  • Island’s immigration authorities try to speed up processing of applications after seeing 45 per cent increase in June and July
  • Concerns for Hong Kong’s future prompt residents to look to self-ruled democracy as a place to work or study
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Increasing numbers of Hongkongers are looking at Taipei and other places in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa on Wednesday at the Our Hong Kong Foundation in Admiralty. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa accuses the United States and Taiwan of orchestrating ‘well-organised’ recent protests

  • City’s first chief executive reiterates support for Hong Kong police and says there can be no compromise with those who challenge Beijing
  • ‘We have reasons to believe there were masterminds behind the storm,’ he adds
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 8:58am, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa on Wednesday at the Our Hong Kong Foundation in Admiralty. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.