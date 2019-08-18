Beijing wants Shenzhen to become a model of “high-quality development, an example of law and order and civilisation”. Photo: Alamy
Beijing unveils detailed reform plan to make Shenzhen model city for China and the world
- Plan would allow wide-ranging reforms to make Shenzhen a global ‘benchmark’ by middle of the century
- It adds to evidence that Beijing is sidelining Hong Kong in development of the Greater Bay Area
Topic | Shenzhen
Shenzhen is the designated hi-tech hub of Beijing’s Greater Bay Area development plan. Photo: Sam Tsang
