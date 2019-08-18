Channels

Beijing wants Shenzhen to become a model of “high-quality development, an example of law and order and civilisation”. Photo: Alamy
Politics

Beijing unveils detailed reform plan to make Shenzhen model city for China and the world

  • Plan would allow wide-ranging reforms to make Shenzhen a global ‘benchmark’ by middle of the century
  • It adds to evidence that Beijing is sidelining Hong Kong in development of the Greater Bay Area
Topic |   Shenzhen
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 11:45pm, 18 Aug, 2019

Beijing wants Shenzhen to become a model of "high-quality development, an example of law and order and civilisation". Photo: Alamy
Shenzhen is the designated hi-tech hub of Beijing’s Greater Bay Area development plan. Photo: Sam Tsang
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Shenzhen experiment could shape China’s future growth

  • President Xi Jinping and other top leaders have given Shenzhen special status, allowing it to trial innovative ideas for growth that if successful, could be a model for others to follow
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 10:32pm, 18 Aug, 2019

Shenzhen is the designated hi-tech hub of Beijing’s Greater Bay Area development plan. Photo: Sam Tsang
