Beijing has warned Taipei against offering asylum to Hong Kong protesters. Photo: Winson Wong
Don’t offer Hong Kong protesters asylum, Beijing warns Taipei
- Mainland China says it will not tolerate attempts by the island to shelter criminal elements
- Taiwanese leader denies intervention and says it’s natural for her administration to support Hong Kong people seeking freedom and democracy
Topic | Taiwan
Increasing numbers of Hongkongers are looking at Taipei and other places in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong protests see sharp rise in number of residents wanting to move to Taiwan
- Island’s immigration authorities try to speed up processing of applications after seeing 45 per cent increase in June and July
- Concerns for Hong Kong’s future prompt residents to look to self-ruled democracy as a place to work or study
Topic | Hong Kong protests
