Beijing has warned Taipei against offering asylum to Hong Kong protesters. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Don’t offer Hong Kong protesters asylum, Beijing warns Taipei

  • Mainland China says it will not tolerate attempts by the island to shelter criminal elements
  • Taiwanese leader denies intervention and says it’s natural for her administration to support Hong Kong people seeking freedom and democracy
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:04pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Beijing has warned Taipei against offering asylum to Hong Kong protesters. Photo: Winson Wong
Increasing numbers of Hongkongers are looking at Taipei and other places in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Hong Kong protests see sharp rise in number of residents wanting to move to Taiwan

  • Island’s immigration authorities try to speed up processing of applications after seeing 45 per cent increase in June and July
  • Concerns for Hong Kong’s future prompt residents to look to self-ruled democracy as a place to work or study
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 11:36pm, 18 Aug, 2019

Increasing numbers of Hongkongers are looking at Taipei and other places in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
