Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong this month. Antagonism and conflict is also playing out online, between demonstrators and mainland Chinese. Photo: Reuters
China’s Great Firewall no barrier to ugly online battles over Hong Kong protests
- As social media-savvy activists run a grass-roots public relations campaign, they have come up against nationalistic mainlanders egged on by state media
- There is a clear dichotomy between how the movement has been portrayed on the internet within and beyond the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
This car appeared in Adelaide. Photo: Handout
Hoax Chinese police cars on the streets of Australia spark alarm
- Vehicles bearing police logos and Chinese-language markings have been spotted in Perth and Adelaide
- Sightings prompt unease amid tensions between Australia’s Chinese communities over anti-government protests in Hong Kong
Topic | Australia
