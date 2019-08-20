Facebook says it has suspended accounts because of their links to the Chinese government, not because of their content relating to the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Edmond So
Facebook takes down anti-Hong Kong protest accounts ‘because of Chinese government links, not content’
- Association with Beijing, not content, behind decision to close seven pages, three groups and five accounts, Facebook says
- Deceptive tactics and coordination between accounts also identified
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The social media platforms Twitter and Facebook have both announced the suspension of accounts they say are part of a China-based campaign to promote political discord in Hong Kong. Photos: AFP
Twitter and Facebook suspend accounts for being part of China-backed campaign to disrupt Hong Kong protests
- The social platform Twitter says it has suspended 936 accounts originating within China; Facebook says it removed five accounts
- Twitter also announces it will no longer accept advertising from ‘state-controlled news media entities’
