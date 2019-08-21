Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
The trouble with trying to turn Hong Kong’s young people into ‘patriotic youth’
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- Here we look at how the city’s government has poured millions of dollars into programmes to expose the younger generation to mainland China but the campaign has failed to foster national pride
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: Shutterstock
Are Hong Kong’s protests crushing the city’s role in China’s Greater Bay Area plan?
- Greater flow of people, capital and goods across southern China would improve competition and bolster growth as trade war continues to bite
- To narrow gap with Hong Kong, Beijing has introduced preferential policies for taxation and foreign investment this year
Topic | China economy
The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: Shutterstock