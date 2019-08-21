Channels

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Politics

The trouble with trying to turn Hong Kong’s young people into ‘patriotic youth’

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • Here we look at how the city’s government has poured millions of dollars into programmes to expose the younger generation to mainland China but the campaign has failed to foster national pride
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 7:10am, 21 Aug, 2019

The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: Shutterstock
China Economy

Are Hong Kong’s protests crushing the city’s role in China’s Greater Bay Area plan?

  • Greater flow of people, capital and goods across southern China would improve competition and bolster growth as trade war continues to bite
  • To narrow gap with Hong Kong, Beijing has introduced preferential policies for taxation and foreign investment this year
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Aug, 2019

