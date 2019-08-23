Hong Kong protesters have been sourcing gas masks in Taipei after supplies were exhausted at home: Photo: Lawrence Chung
Gas mask sales soar in Taiwan as Hong Kong protesters seek fresh supplies
- Shops in Taipei start running out of stock and could wait months to get more
- Church collects donated equipment to send to ‘those in need’ in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Colonial Hong Kong flags fly in Central on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Are Hong Kong protesters pro-American or British when they wave the US and UK flags? The answer is complicated
- The flying of flags of other countries at protests is often cited as evidence of foreign interference or an attempt to spark an uprising against central government
- But ask the flag-bearers themselves and the picture is more nuanced and quite different from these assumptions
