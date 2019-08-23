Channels

Hong Kong protesters have been sourcing gas masks in Taipei after supplies were exhausted at home: Photo: Lawrence Chung
Politics

Gas mask sales soar in Taiwan as Hong Kong protesters seek fresh supplies

  • Shops in Taipei start running out of stock and could wait months to get more
  • Church collects donated equipment to send to ‘those in need’ in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:22am, 23 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong protesters have been sourcing gas masks in Taipei after supplies were exhausted at home: Photo: Lawrence Chung
Colonial Hong Kong flags fly in Central on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Are Hong Kong protesters pro-American or British when they wave the US and UK flags? The answer is complicated

  • The flying of flags of other countries at protests is often cited as evidence of foreign interference or an attempt to spark an uprising against central government
  • But ask the flag-bearers themselves and the picture is more nuanced and quite different from these assumptions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 1:06pm, 22 Aug, 2019

Colonial Hong Kong flags fly in Central on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
