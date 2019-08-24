Protesters form a human chain along the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s human chains may add to Beijing’s fears of emerging ‘colour revolution’
- Protest stretching along three railway lines was a nod to the Baltic Way, when 2 million people joined hands across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
- Mainland academics say it was ‘like a provocation’ and that the city’s political crisis is totally different to that of the three Baltic states 30 years ago
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The slopes of Lion Rock were lit up on Friday with flashlights and laser pointers. Photo: Winson Wong
Demonstrators offer sparkling visions of unity as an estimated 135,000 people form 60km of human chains to encircle city in ‘Hong Kong Way’
- Starting from 7pm, human chains stretched across city to push for five core demands the government has rejected
- Hongkongers also trek up Lion Rock where they chanted ‘Hongkongers, add oil!’ and ‘Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times!”
Topic | Hong Kong protests
