Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters form a human chain along the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong’s human chains may add to Beijing’s fears of emerging ‘colour revolution’

  • Protest stretching along three railway lines was a nod to the Baltic Way, when 2 million people joined hands across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
  • Mainland academics say it was ‘like a provocation’ and that the city’s political crisis is totally different to that of the three Baltic states 30 years ago
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 6:24am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters form a human chain along the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The slopes of Lion Rock were lit up on Friday with flashlights and laser pointers. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Demonstrators offer sparkling visions of unity as an estimated 135,000 people form 60km of human chains to encircle city in ‘Hong Kong Way’

  • Starting from 7pm, human chains stretched across city to push for five core demands the government has rejected
  • Hongkongers also trek up Lion Rock where they chanted ‘Hongkongers, add oil!’ and ‘Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times!”
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Michelle Wong  

Tony Cheung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 6:13am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The slopes of Lion Rock were lit up on Friday with flashlights and laser pointers. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.