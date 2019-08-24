Central government advisers gathered for a seminar in Shenzhen as riot police and protesters again clashed in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Political heavyweights say Beijing has right to intervene to resolve crisis in Hong Kong
- Government adviser also tells seminar in Shenzhen that mobilising PLA troops in the city would not bring an end to ‘one country, two systems’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Simon Cheng, a staff member of Britain’s consulate in Hong Kong.
British consulate worker in Hong Kong held for more than two weeks in mainland China finally released, family says in Facebook statement
- Online statement on ‘Release Simon Cheng’ page thanks public for support and pleads for space before entertaining interview requests
- Cheng, 28, disappeared on August 8 while crossing the border into Hong Kong
Topic | Human rights in China
