Illustration: Kaliz Lee
From a murder case to the death of ‘1992 consensus’, Taiwan’s high stakes in the Hong Kong protests
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- Here we look at the butterfly effect of a murder case cited as the reason for the extradition bill that spurred the demonstrations, and why Taiwan is watching
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Police officers draw their guns after a clash in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officer fired warning shot in air because he felt ‘life was threatened’ by protesters attacking him and colleagues with metal pipes
- Gunshot incident the first of its kind in 12 weeks of intense protests sparked by the now-abandoned extradition bill
- Officers had gone to the scene over vandalism of local businesses and were chased down street and attacked
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police officers draw their guns after a clash in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout