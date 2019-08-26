Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Politics

From a murder case to the death of ‘1992 consensus’, Taiwan’s high stakes in the Hong Kong protests

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • Here we look at the butterfly effect of a murder case cited as the reason for the extradition bill that spurred the demonstrations, and why Taiwan is watching
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 7:24am, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police officers draw their guns after a clash in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong police officer fired warning shot in air because he felt ‘life was threatened’ by protesters attacking him and colleagues with metal pipes

  • Gunshot incident the first of its kind in 12 weeks of intense protests sparked by the now-abandoned extradition bill
  • Officers had gone to the scene over vandalism of local businesses and were chased down street and attacked
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Danny Mok  

Phila Siu  

Updated: 6:14am, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers draw their guns after a clash in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.