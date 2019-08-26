Channels

Hong Kong police and anti-government protesters clashed again on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Beijing talks up case for intervention in Hong Kong, labelling protests ‘colour revolution’

  • Xinhua moves from previous comparisons with ‘colour revolution’ to directly giving the protests that description
  • It quotes late leader Deng Xiaoping as having said Beijing ‘should intervene’ if there were turmoil in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

William Zheng  

Echo Xie  

Updated: 8:35pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong police and anti-government protesters clashed again on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Central government advisers gathered for a seminar in Shenzhen as riot police and protesters again clashed in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Political heavyweights say Beijing has right to intervene to resolve crisis in Hong Kong

  • Government adviser also tells seminar in Shenzhen that mobilising PLA troops in the city would not bring an end to ‘one country, two systems’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 3:01am, 25 Aug, 2019

Central government advisers gathered for a seminar in Shenzhen as riot police and protesters again clashed in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
