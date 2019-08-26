Hong Kong police and anti-government protesters clashed again on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Beijing talks up case for intervention in Hong Kong, labelling protests ‘colour revolution’
- Xinhua moves from previous comparisons with ‘colour revolution’ to directly giving the protests that description
- It quotes late leader Deng Xiaoping as having said Beijing ‘should intervene’ if there were turmoil in Hong Kong
Central government advisers gathered for a seminar in Shenzhen as riot police and protesters again clashed in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Political heavyweights say Beijing has right to intervene to resolve crisis in Hong Kong
- Government adviser also tells seminar in Shenzhen that mobilising PLA troops in the city would not bring an end to ‘one country, two systems’
