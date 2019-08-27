Hong Kong police have taken delivery of 500 anti-riot protective suits from a mainland manufacturer which has supplied law enforcement units in the Middle East. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong police get new anti-riot gear from mainland Chinese supplier
- First batch of 500 suits delivered to emergency units around the city
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong police have taken delivery of 500 anti-riot protective suits from a mainland manufacturer which has supplied law enforcement units in the Middle East. Photo: Weibo
Protesters point laser beams in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: riot police back in action after crowd gathers in Sham Shui Po and station is targeted with laser pointers
- Dozens of demonstrators assemble on Sham Shui Po footbridge and shine laser pointers at police station, the scene of several recent confrontations
- Protesters also appeared in Wong Tai Sin outside the disciplined services quarters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters point laser beams in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Edmond So