SCMP
A port in Miami Beach, Florida. Americans for Free Trade, a coalition of 150 business groups, said US President Donald Trump's new tariff rate hikes on Chinese goods will hit in the middle of the busy holiday shipping period. Photo: AFP
US business group urges Donald Trump to delay new China tariffs coming 'at the worst possible time'

  • Americans for Free Trade, comprising 150 industry associations, wants US president to delay levying 15 per cent duties on US$300 billion of Chinese goods
  • The tariffs, first set at 10 per cent, moved a step closer as the US government scheduled an official filing confirming the move
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 12:49am, 29 Aug, 2019

A port in Miami Beach, Florida. Americans for Free Trade, a coalition of 150 business groups, said US President Donald Trump’s new tariff rate hikes on Chinese goods will hit in the middle of the busy holiday shipping period. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump decreed last week that tariffs already scheduled for implementation on September 1 and December 15 respectively would see their rate increase by 5 per cent. Photo: AP
US moves quickly to implement Donald Trump's trade war tariff increase on Chinese-made consumer goods

  • US Federal Register notice confirms tariff rise from 10 to 15 per cent on US$300 billion of goods from Sunday
  • Move in response to China’s decision to impose retaliatory tariffs of between 5 and 10 per cent on US$75 billion worth of American products
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 8:59pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump decreed last week that tariffs already scheduled for implementation on September 1 and December 15 respectively would see their rate increase by 5 per cent. Photo: AP
