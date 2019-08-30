Chinese and US national flags at an international school in Beijing. US-China trade friction is hurting the outlook for American companies operating in China, according to the US-China Business Council member survey. Photo: AFP
US companies’ China optimism dips on trade tension, with more expecting revenue to fall this year, survey finds
- Twenty-six per cent said they expect revenue in the current year to decline, a record high in the 19-year history of the US-China Business Council survey
- Negative survey results mirror downbeat outlook for Chinese businesses operating in US
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese and US national flags at an international school in Beijing. US-China trade friction is hurting the outlook for American companies operating in China, according to the US-China Business Council member survey. Photo: AFP
The number of business travellers from the Chinese mainland to the US has dropped, data shows. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Another trade war toll: number of mainland Chinese business travellers to US drops
- The decline in business visits follows a drop in tourist arrivals from China in 2018, the first in 15 years
- ‘Many Chinese executives wanted to invest in the US, but they increasingly stay away from US because they don’t think they are welcome here,’ analyst says
Topic | US-China trade war
The number of business travellers from the Chinese mainland to the US has dropped, data shows. Photo: Getty Images/AFP