Former Taiwan Television news anchor Joyce Ho is now a spokeswoman for presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu’s campaign office. Photo: Facebook
TV news women key to Taiwan presidential hopefuls’ ‘beauty card’ strategy
- Combination of looks and expertise is attracting politicians to hire anchorwomen but is it sexist?
Topic | Taiwan
Former Taiwan Television news anchor Joyce Ho is now a spokeswoman for presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu’s campaign office. Photo: Facebook
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je says his new party is targeting seats in the legislature. Photo: CNA
Taiwan election wild card Ko Wen-je insists top priority is winning seats in legislature – not presidential vote
- Taipei mayor says main target for newly formed Taiwanese People’s Party will be parliamentary election to be held on same day as presidential election
- Polls suggest Ko could pose major challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen, but he remains non-committal about whether he will seek the top job
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je says his new party is targeting seats in the legislature. Photo: CNA