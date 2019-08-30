Channels

Former Taiwan Television news anchor Joyce Ho is now a spokeswoman for presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu’s campaign office. Photo: Facebook
TV news women key to Taiwan presidential hopefuls’ ‘beauty card’ strategy

  • Combination of looks and expertise is attracting politicians to hire anchorwomen but is it sexist?
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 12:39pm, 31 Aug, 2019

