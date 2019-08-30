Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, says Hong Kong’s future is ultimately in its own hands. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong risks catastrophe in China-US proxy battle, Global Times chief warns
- Editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid says Western meddling has made de-escalation difficult but the city’s future is in its own hands
- Beijing does not want Hong Kong to become just another mainland city, Hu Xijin says
Fu Guohao is surrounded by protesters after having his hands tied together at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Global Times journalist beaten by Hong Kong protesters given hero’s welcome after being discharged from hospital
- Fu Guohao, a reporter with the Chinese state newspaper, greeted by supporters at Princess Margaret Hospital
- Fu was attacked at Hong Kong International Airport along with another man protesters believed was undercover agent from mainland China
