Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, says Hong Kong’s future is ultimately in its own hands. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong risks catastrophe in China-US proxy battle, Global Times chief warns

  • Editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid says Western meddling has made de-escalation difficult but the city’s future is in its own hands
  • Beijing does not want Hong Kong to become just another mainland city, Hu Xijin says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Chow Chung-yan

Chow Chung-yan  

Updated: 9:30pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, says Hong Kong's future is ultimately in its own hands. Photo: AFP
Fu Guohao is surrounded by protesters after having his hands tied together at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Global Times journalist beaten by Hong Kong protesters given hero’s welcome after being discharged from hospital

  • Fu Guohao, a reporter with the Chinese state newspaper, greeted by supporters at Princess Margaret Hospital
  • Fu was attacked at Hong Kong International Airport along with another man protesters believed was undercover agent from mainland China
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 7:18pm, 14 Aug, 2019

Fu Guohao is surrounded by protesters after having his hands tied together at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
