Lee Meng-chu (right) receives a certificate for his work with the Fangliao township in Taiwan from mayor Chen Ya-lin in June. Photo: AP
Beijing asked for information on missing Taiwanese man ‘feared detained for backing Hong Kong protests’

  • Friends and family have been unable to contact volunteer activity organiser Lee Meng-chu for 10 days after he entered Hong Kong on August 18
  • Township mayor fears he has been held in Shenzhen in relation to his support for the anti-government demonstrations
Topic |   Taiwan
Associated Press  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 8:47pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Protesters occupy the arrival hall on August 12, but new plans online show demonstrators want to disrupt transport connections to and from Hong Kong airport on September 1-2. Photo: AP
Hong Kong airport officials prepared to ground flights during planned protest

  • Authorities will not rule out cancelling flights as they produce contingency measures to reduce take-offs and landings
  • Protesters plan to ‘stress test’ transport connections for the airport from Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 4:54pm, 30 Aug, 2019

