Lee Meng-chu (right) receives a certificate for his work with the Fangliao township in Taiwan from mayor Chen Ya-lin in June. Photo: AP
Beijing asked for information on missing Taiwanese man ‘feared detained for backing Hong Kong protests’
- Friends and family have been unable to contact volunteer activity organiser Lee Meng-chu for 10 days after he entered Hong Kong on August 18
- Township mayor fears he has been held in Shenzhen in relation to his support for the anti-government demonstrations
Topic | Taiwan
Protesters occupy the arrival hall on August 12, but new plans online show demonstrators want to disrupt transport connections to and from Hong Kong airport on September 1-2. Photo: AP
Hong Kong airport officials prepared to ground flights during planned protest
- Authorities will not rule out cancelling flights as they produce contingency measures to reduce take-offs and landings
- Protesters plan to ‘stress test’ transport connections for the airport from Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
