The Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing in October but no date has been released. Photo: AP
China’s Communist Party elite to meet in October after a year’s delay
- Central Committee was expected to meet last autumn but gathering was put off amid trade war and Hong Kong unrest
- Postponement suggests lack of consensus on big issues, observers say
Topic | China's Communist Party
The Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing in October but no date has been released. Photo: AP