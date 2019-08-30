Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing in October but no date has been released. Photo: AP
Politics

China’s Communist Party elite to meet in October after a year’s delay

  • Central Committee was expected to meet last autumn but gathering was put off amid trade war and Hong Kong unrest
  • Postponement suggests lack of consensus on big issues, observers say
Topic |   China's Communist Party
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 11:26pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Communist Party’s Central Committee will meet in Beijing in October but no date has been released. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.