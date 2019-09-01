Channels

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Hong Kong last month. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Taiwan hits out at Beijing after claim it is involved in Hong Kong protests

  • Mainland Affairs Council says the island has never been part of the People’s Republic and Taiwanese will never accept ‘one country, two systems’
  • It also tells Communist Party to ‘admit its mistakes and start political reforms, practise democracy and respect human rights’
Topic |   Taiwan
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 9:36pm, 1 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Politics

From a murder case to the death of ‘1992 consensus’, Taiwan’s high stakes in the Hong Kong protests

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • Here we look at the butterfly effect of a murder case cited as the reason for the extradition bill that spurred the demonstrations, and why Taiwan is watching
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 1:08pm, 26 Aug, 2019

