Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan tours Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Senior Chinese leaders lay down law in southern China amid ongoing protests across Hong Kong border

  • Vice-President Wang Qishan emphasises the Communist Party’s connection to Chinese history during a weekend visit to Guangdong
  • Officials also stress the importance of fighting ‘foreign subversion’ amid ongoing clashes between Hong Kong police and protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 11:08pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan tours Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Photo: Xinhua
Police arrested 63 people at Prince Edward and Mong Kok MTR stations on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong security chief John Lee praises police for railway station actions during night of protest mayhem

  • Special Tactical Squad officers chased fleeing protesters onto a stationary train and used batons and pepper spray on them
  • Police took into consideration the overall circumstances, evidence and intelligence they had gathered before taking action, Lee said
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 9:27pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Police arrested 63 people at Prince Edward and Mong Kok MTR stations on Saturday. Photo: Handout
