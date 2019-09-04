Anti-government demonstrators gather in Causeway Bay on Saturday. The protests have gripped Hong Kong since early June. Photo: May Tse
Beijing calls on all Hong Kong institutions to fight ‘violent criminals’ and end protests
- Top policy office urges government branches including judiciary and all sectors of society to take ending the violence as ‘most pressing task’
- It also hints that any revival of stalled electoral reform process must be based on a framework that would effectively allow Beijing to screen out candidates

Joshua Wong addresses a press conference in Taiwan. Photo: AP
Joshua Wong asks people of Taiwan to show their support for Hong Kong protests
- Activist calls for demonstrations ahead of China’s National Day in a bid to put more pressure on Beijing
- Demosisto leader also calls on island’s politicians to implement measures to help Hongkongers who want to flee the city amid tightening crackdown
