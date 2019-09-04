Channels

SCMP
A Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. The US Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the Chinese telecoms giant in connection with a theft of smartphone-camera patents alleged by a Portuguese inventor. Photo: Handout
Politics

Huawei denies new tech theft claim and accuses the US of trying to disrupt the company

  • Chinese telecoms giant dismisses Portuguese inventor's allegation of patent theft as an attempt to 'take advantage of the current geopolitical situation'
  • Accuses the US government of tactics that 'threaten, menace, coerce, entice and incite both current and former Huawei employees to turn against the company'
Topic |   Huawei
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 3:45am, 4 Sep, 2019

A Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. The US Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the Chinese telecoms giant in connection with a theft of smartphone-camera patents alleged by a Portuguese inventor. Photo: Handout
Huawei denied a US media report about aiding political spying in Africa. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei denies helping governments of Uganda and Zambia spy on political opponents

  • The two African nations also dismissed a Wall Street Journal report saying Huawei employees helped officials conduct espionage against opposition figures
  • Lawyer says the article 'is neither a fair nor a responsible representation of Huawei's legitimate business activities'
Topic |   Huawei
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 12:37pm, 17 Aug, 2019

Huawei denied a US media report about aiding political spying in Africa. Photo: AFP
