Hong Kong is one area Chinese President Xi Jinping has singled out as a challenge to the Communist Party. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Xi Jinping singles out Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as major risks for Chinese Communist Party

  • Chinese leader warns officials to be ready to ‘struggle against’ challenge from the three regions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 10:23pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Protesters in a stand-off with police in Kwun Tong on Saturday. More than half of the guests invited to a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urged her to meet demonstrators’ demands. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Chief Executive Carrie Lam pressed by range of Hong Kong leaders to meet top demands of anti-government protesters, sources say

  • Nineteen politicians and power brokers gather at Government House to brainstorm ways to end city’s protest crisis
  • Sources say at least half of the guests urged Lam to respond to demands to withdraw extradition bill and launch public inquiry
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:35am, 25 Aug, 2019

