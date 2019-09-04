Hong Kong is one area Chinese President Xi Jinping has singled out as a challenge to the Communist Party. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping singles out Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as major risks for Chinese Communist Party
- Chinese leader warns officials to be ready to ‘struggle against’ challenge from the three regions
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters in a stand-off with police in Kwun Tong on Saturday. More than half of the guests invited to a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urged her to meet demonstrators’ demands. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief Executive Carrie Lam pressed by range of Hong Kong leaders to meet top demands of anti-government protesters, sources say
- Nineteen politicians and power brokers gather at Government House to brainstorm ways to end city’s protest crisis
- Sources say at least half of the guests urged Lam to respond to demands to withdraw extradition bill and launch public inquiry
