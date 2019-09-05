Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lung Ying-tai is a cultural critic and Taiwan’s former culture minister. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Beijing targets Taiwanese writer Lung Ying-tai as bad egg for supporting Hong Kong protesters

  • Lung likens demonstrators to a small egg up against a wall of steel
  • Communist Party mouthpiece says her thinking is scrambled
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 6:45am, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lung Ying-tai is a cultural critic and Taiwan’s former culture minister. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong protesters have been sourcing gas masks in Taipei after supplies were exhausted at home: Photo: Lawrence Chung
Politics

Gas mask sales soar in Taiwan as Hong Kong protesters seek fresh supplies

  • Shops in Taipei start running out of stock and could wait months to get more
  • Church collects donated equipment to send to ‘those in need’ in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:22am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong protesters have been sourcing gas masks in Taipei after supplies were exhausted at home: Photo: Lawrence Chung
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.