Lung Ying-tai is a cultural critic and Taiwan’s former culture minister. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Beijing targets Taiwanese writer Lung Ying-tai as bad egg for supporting Hong Kong protesters
- Lung likens demonstrators to a small egg up against a wall of steel
- Communist Party mouthpiece says her thinking is scrambled
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong protesters have been sourcing gas masks in Taipei after supplies were exhausted at home: Photo: Lawrence Chung
Gas mask sales soar in Taiwan as Hong Kong protesters seek fresh supplies
- Shops in Taipei start running out of stock and could wait months to get more
- Church collects donated equipment to send to ‘those in need’ in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
