Taiwan says its refugee bill does not currently apply to Hong Kong protesters. Photo: AP
Politics

Taiwan’s refugee bill does not apply to Hong Kong protesters for now, Taipei says

  • But current regulations provide options for those seeking to relocate to self-ruled island, interior ministry says
  • Stalled legislation is designed to help foreigners and stateless people, statement says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 7:55pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Joshua Wong addresses a press conference in Taiwan. Photo: AP
Politics

Joshua Wong asks people of Taiwan to show their support for Hong Kong protests

  • Activist calls for demonstrations ahead of China’s National Day in a bid to put more pressure on Beijing
  • Demosisto leader also calls on island’s politicians to implement measures to help Hongkongers who want to flee the city amid tightening crackdown
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 5:18am, 4 Sep, 2019

