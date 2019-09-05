State media has described Xinjiang as “the main battleground in China’s anti-terror war”. Photo: AP
Xinjiang party chief Chen Quanguo orders officials to keep up the pressure in the run-up to China’s National Day
- Security forces urged to ensure stability in region where an estimated million Muslims have been interned in re-education camps
- Communist Party keen to ensure nothing will overshadow celebrations of 70th anniversary of People’s Republic on October 1
