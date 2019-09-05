Channels

State media has described Xinjiang as “the main battleground in China’s anti-terror war”. Photo: AP
Politics

Xinjiang party chief Chen Quanguo orders officials to keep up the pressure in the run-up to China’s National Day

  • Security forces urged to ensure stability in region where an estimated million Muslims have been interned in re-education camps
  • Communist Party keen to ensure nothing will overshadow celebrations of 70th anniversary of People’s Republic on October 1
Topic |   Xinjiang
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:15pm, 5 Sep, 2019

State media has described Xinjiang as “the main battleground in China’s anti-terror war”. Photo: AP
