German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang supports Hong Kong government efforts to end violence
- Most senior Beijing official yet speaks out on troubled city’s future
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls for peaceful solution
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Observers say the silence from central government agencies over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s decision may be a sign of support for the embattled leader. Photo: Reuters
China opts for low-key coverage of Hong Kong extradition bill withdrawal
- Comments and hashtags disappear as the authorities muffle backlash after weeks of rhetoric
- One analyst says that Beijing is worried about mainland citizens believing that protests can achieve results
Topic | Hong Kong protests
