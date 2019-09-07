Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Without a trade agreement, the US is on track to increase tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports next month. Photo: Reuters
Politics

More Fortune 500 companies worried about impact of Donald Trump’s China trade war strategy, US Chamber of Commerce says

  • Forty-three per cent of Fortune 500 firms – up from 30 per cent at the start of the year – have shown concern about US president’s tariff battle with China
  • Tariffs may be at point where they ‘seriously’ hurt companies, consumers and the wider economy, report says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 4:13am, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Without a trade agreement, the US is on track to increase tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports next month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath (second right) did not repeat the a recent evaluation that the weaker yuan exchange rate remained in line with China’s economic fundamentals, in contrast to the US assessment. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China, US urged to ease trade war tensions that are ‘weighing on’ global commerce, says IMF chief economist

  • Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief economist, said in Beijing on Friday that ‘there has been weakness in trade across the board’
  • The IMF has already revised down China’s 2019 growth projection by 0.1 percentage points to 6.2 per cent and global growth by 0.1 percentage points to 3.2 per cent
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 9:30pm, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath (second right) did not repeat the a recent evaluation that the weaker yuan exchange rate remained in line with China’s economic fundamentals, in contrast to the US assessment. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.