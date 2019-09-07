US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Without a trade agreement, the US is on track to increase tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports next month. Photo: Reuters
More Fortune 500 companies worried about impact of Donald Trump’s China trade war strategy, US Chamber of Commerce says
- Forty-three per cent of Fortune 500 firms – up from 30 per cent at the start of the year – have shown concern about US president’s tariff battle with China
- Tariffs may be at point where they ‘seriously’ hurt companies, consumers and the wider economy, report says
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Without a trade agreement, the US is on track to increase tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports next month. Photo: Reuters
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath (second right) did not repeat the a recent evaluation that the weaker yuan exchange rate remained in line with China’s economic fundamentals, in contrast to the US assessment. Photo: Xinhua
China, US urged to ease trade war tensions that are ‘weighing on’ global commerce, says IMF chief economist
- Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief economist, said in Beijing on Friday that ‘there has been weakness in trade across the board’
- The IMF has already revised down China’s 2019 growth projection by 0.1 percentage points to 6.2 per cent and global growth by 0.1 percentage points to 3.2 per cent
Topic | China economy
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath (second right) did not repeat the a recent evaluation that the weaker yuan exchange rate remained in line with China’s economic fundamentals, in contrast to the US assessment. Photo: Xinhua