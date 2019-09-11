An attendee looks at a CloudMinds Technology’s Cloud Pepper semi-humanoid robot at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in August. Photo: Bloomberg
US tech chief: China is threatening America’s lead in the global artificial intelligence race
- US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios calls on government and private sector to collaborate to keep US on top in the competition for AI dominance
- Says US remains in front in the worldwide AI competition, but China is narrowing the gap quickly
Topic | Artificial intelligence
An attendee looks at a CloudMinds Technology’s Cloud Pepper semi-humanoid robot at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in August. Photo: Bloomberg