Lee Meng-chu, who went missing after entering Hong Kong on August 18. Photo: AP
Politics

Taiwanese man missing after entering Hong Kong ‘being investigated by mainland’

  • Chinese authorities say they are investigating Lee Meng-chu for ‘activities that endanger state security’
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:25pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Lee Meng-chu, who went missing after entering Hong Kong on August 18. Photo: AP
Lee Meng-chu (right) receives a certificate for his work with the Fangliao township in Taiwan from mayor Chen Ya-lin in June. Photo: AP
Politics

Beijing asked for information on missing Taiwanese man ‘feared detained for backing Hong Kong protests’

  • Friends and family have been unable to contact volunteer activity organiser Lee Meng-chu for 10 days after he entered Hong Kong on August 18
  • Township mayor fears he has been held in Shenzhen in relation to his support for the anti-government demonstrations
SCMP

Associated Press  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 5:55am, 31 Aug, 2019

Lee Meng-chu (right) receives a certificate for his work with the Fangliao township in Taiwan from mayor Chen Ya-lin in June. Photo: AP
