Lee Meng-chu, who went missing after entering Hong Kong on August 18. Photo: AP
Taiwanese man missing after entering Hong Kong ‘being investigated by mainland’
- Chinese authorities say they are investigating Lee Meng-chu for ‘activities that endanger state security’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lee Meng-chu (right) receives a certificate for his work with the Fangliao township in Taiwan from mayor Chen Ya-lin in June. Photo: AP
Beijing asked for information on missing Taiwanese man ‘feared detained for backing Hong Kong protests’
- Friends and family have been unable to contact volunteer activity organiser Lee Meng-chu for 10 days after he entered Hong Kong on August 18
- Township mayor fears he has been held in Shenzhen in relation to his support for the anti-government demonstrations
Topic | Taiwan
