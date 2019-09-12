Channels

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (left) delivers a box of mooncakes to Taiwan’s former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng on Wednesday. Photo: CNA
Politics

Did Foxconn boss Terry Gou just use mooncakes to announce his run for the Taiwan presidency?

  • Billionaire businessman delivers pastries to his political allies telling them to ‘stay true to our original intention’
  • If Gou is to run as an independent against Tsai Ing-wen and Han Kuo-yu he must submit his application in the next few days
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:15am, 12 Sep, 2019

