Terry Gou has until Tuesday to decide whether to run for president. Photo: AP
Foxconn's Terry Gou quits Kuomintang, paving way for Taiwan presidency bid as an independent
- Billionaire had been asked to throw his support behind Kuomintang’s candidate Han Kuo-yu, who beat him in the party primaries
- His statement denounces ‘out-of-date party’ with committee members who ‘put their own interests first’
Topic | Taiwan
Terry Gou has until Tuesday to decide whether to run for president. Photo: AP
Foxconn founder Terry Gou (left) delivers a box of mooncakes to Taiwan’s former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng on Wednesday. Photo: CNA
Did Foxconn boss Terry Gou just use mooncakes to announce his run for the Taiwan presidency?
- Billionaire businessman delivers pastries to his political allies telling them to ‘stay true to our original intention’
- If Gou is to run as an independent against Tsai Ing-wen and Han Kuo-yu he must submit his application in the next few days
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Foxconn founder Terry Gou (left) delivers a box of mooncakes to Taiwan’s former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng on Wednesday. Photo: CNA