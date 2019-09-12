Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

CK Hutchison Holdings, once run by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, is among the firms to be named and shamed in the report. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Chinese report ‘names and shames’ Fortune 500 firms for mislabelling its territories

  • Researchers produce study to highlight ‘failings’ of firms like CK Hutchison Holdings, AIA Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
  • Report finds 127 examples of ‘mistaken’ or ‘inappropriate’ labelling on companies’ websites
Topic |   Cheung Kong
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 8:37pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

CK Hutchison Holdings, once run by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, is among the firms to be named and shamed in the report. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.