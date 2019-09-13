A pastor in Taiwan says not all of the protesters fleeing from Hong Kong were involved in the storming of the Legislative Council on July 1. Photo: Antony Dickson
What next for the Hong Kong protesters left in limbo in Taiwan?
- Most of those who fled the city have returned while others staying on the island get by with a little help from local friends, sources say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Two protesters run from a cloud of tear gas on Harcourt Road in Admiralty during clashes with police on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters launch series of legal challenges and ask city’s judges to remove riot label from early clashes with police
- Civil Human Rights Front leader Jimmy Sham and protester Yeung Kwok-ming want use of tear gas on June 12 declared unconstitutional
- Teacher Yeung Tsz-chun also files judicial challenge over elite officers’ failure to display identification numbers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
