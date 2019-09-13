Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi (right) is among the officials at a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Macau’s new leader, Ho Iat-seng, in Beijing in Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Politics

Is China’s police chief playing a new part in Beijing’s handling of Hong Kong?

  • The man overseeing public security on the mainland appeared at a presidential meeting with Macau’s new leader
  • Zhao Kezhi’s presence could mean more attention on perceived national security issues in Hong Kong, analysts say
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

William Zheng  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 9:53pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi (right) is among the officials at a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Macau’s new leader, Ho Iat-seng, in Beijing in Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police staged anti-riot drills in Shenzhen earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
Military

Police in southern China told to crack down on ‘violent and terrorist activities’

  • Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi tells officers in province that borders Hong Kong to ‘be on high alert for subversive infiltration’
  • He also urges them to safeguard country’s ‘southern gate’ ahead of 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 6:25am, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police staged anti-riot drills in Shenzhen earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.