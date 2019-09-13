Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi (right) is among the officials at a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Macau’s new leader, Ho Iat-seng, in Beijing in Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Is China’s police chief playing a new part in Beijing’s handling of Hong Kong?
- The man overseeing public security on the mainland appeared at a presidential meeting with Macau’s new leader
- Zhao Kezhi’s presence could mean more attention on perceived national security issues in Hong Kong, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi (right) is among the officials at a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Macau’s new leader, Ho Iat-seng, in Beijing in Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Police staged anti-riot drills in Shenzhen earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
Police in southern China told to crack down on ‘violent and terrorist activities’
- Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi tells officers in province that borders Hong Kong to ‘be on high alert for subversive infiltration’
- He also urges them to safeguard country’s ‘southern gate’ ahead of 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police staged anti-riot drills in Shenzhen earlier this month. Photo: Weibo