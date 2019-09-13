Channels

Taiwanese business leader Tsai Jin-shu has been missing since travelling to southeast China in July last year. Photo: FACEBOOK
Politics

Taiwan says local business leader has been missing in mainland China for 14 months

  • Tsai Jin-shu, the chairman of the Federation of Southern Taiwan Cross-Strait Associations, disappeared while on a trip to Fujian province in July last year, Straits Exchange Foundation says
  • Statement comes days after Beijing admits to detaining a Taiwanese citizen accused of engaging in activities that ‘endanger state security’
Topic |   Taiwan
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 9:20pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Lee Meng-chu has been missing since entering Hong Kong on August 18. Photo: AP
Politics

Taiwanese man missing after visiting Hong Kong ‘being investigated by mainland’

  • Chinese authorities say they are investigating Lee Meng-chu for ‘activities that endanger state security’
  • Lee is believed to have distributed images of mainland troops massing equipment near Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Lawrence Chung  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 4:38am, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
