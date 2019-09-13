Taiwanese business leader Tsai Jin-shu has been missing since travelling to southeast China in July last year. Photo: FACEBOOK
Taiwan says local business leader has been missing in mainland China for 14 months
- Tsai Jin-shu, the chairman of the Federation of Southern Taiwan Cross-Strait Associations, disappeared while on a trip to Fujian province in July last year, Straits Exchange Foundation says
- Statement comes days after Beijing admits to detaining a Taiwanese citizen accused of engaging in activities that ‘endanger state security’
Topic | Taiwan
