Beijing has said the protesters in Hong Kong should not expect the West to solve their problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘West can’t solve your problems,’ China’s Communist Party tells Hong Kong protesters
- Those who ‘call on people to take to the streets’ have nothing to offer but ‘empty words of democracy and freedom’, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission says in commentary published on social media
- Western nations ‘can’t even solve their domestic problems … it is a fantasy to ask them to help people thousands of miles away’, it says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing asked the city government to be lenient towards the young people involved in the protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s appeal for leniency for protesters gets cool reception from Chinese media
- If billionaire wants to help young people he should build more low-cost housing in the city, official says
- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said earlier that city’s government ‘will not endorse or condone any act that goes against the rule of law’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
