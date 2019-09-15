Military vehicles take to the streets of Beijing in preparation for the October 1 anniversary parade. Photo: Reuters
Beijing bans kites, pigeon flying in preparation for China’s 70th anniversary parade
- Balloons, drones also grounded as government imposes two-week restriction ahead of October 1 celebrations to mark founding of People’s Republic
- More than 100,000 people expected to take part in ‘mass pageantry’ in Tiananmen Square
Onlookers gather on a pedestrian bridge to catch a glimpse of preparations for a military parade in Beijing on Saturday. Many of the streets in the central part of China's capital were shut down overnight on Saturday for a rehearsal for what is expected to be a large military parade on October 1 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Communist China. Photo: AP
Central Beijing locked down as Chinese military practices for huge October 1 parade
- Security forces blocked access to residences with views of the Avenue of Eternal Peace, ordering several foreign media outlets in the area to leave their offices for the weekend
- Other rehearsals are expected each weekend leading up to October 1, leaving residents facing the same restrictions
